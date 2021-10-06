STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K: Militants kill Kashmiri Pandit who didn't flee valley after 1990

A police officer said militants targeted Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Srinagar’s famous chemist shop Bindroo Medicate, at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park area in uptown Srinagar in the evening.

Published: 06th October 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman, who had not left the Valley even after the militancy erupted in 1990, was among three people killed by militants on Tuesday.

A police officer said militants targeted Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Srinagar’s famous chemist shop Bindroo Medicate, at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park area in uptown Srinagar in the evening.

The militants fired from a point blank range, leaving Bindroo in a pool of blood, and escaped from the highly secured area. 

Bindroo, 65, was rushed to the SMHS Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. SMHS medical superintendent Dr Kanwaljeet Singh told this newspaper that Bindroo was hit by four bullets.

“One of the bullets hit him on eyebrow,” he said.

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF and army personnel rushed to the area and launched a combing and search operation.

The area where the attack took place is highly secured as police and paramilitary personnel remain stationed.

A police station is barely a few hundred meters away from the pharmacy and a paramilitary CRPF camp is also not far off.

Unlike others of his community, Bindroo had stayed back with his wife and operated his pharmacy. Bindroo Medicate is one-stop shop for patients as the medicines unavailable anywhere else can be found there. 

An hour after Bindroo’s killing, militants shot dead a non-local street vendor at Lal Bazar area in downtown Srinagar.

The deceased, who was selling his ware in a handcart, was identified as Virender Paswan of Bhagalpur from Bihar.  

In the third attack, militants shot dead a civilian in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in the evening. Militants fired from blank range at Mohammad Shafi, a civilian, in Shahgund Hajin area.

He was also declared brought dead by doctors.

The killings drew widespread condemnations from all the political parties. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the killings and said perpetrators of these heinous acts would be brought to justice very soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo Bindroo Medicate
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp