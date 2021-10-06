STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naga accord likely by Christmas as top leaders reach Delhi for talks

Thuingaleng Muivah, emissary of the NSCN (IM) collective leadership VS Atem and other top leaders such as RH Raising reached Delhi to finalise the agenda.

Published: 06th October 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Thuingaleng Muivah (File | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Naga peace accord may be sealed before Christmas, with top leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Issak-Muivah faction) arriving for talks in Delhi on Tuesday. The Centre is keen on resolving the issue soon.

NSCN (IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, emissary of the NSCN (IM) collective leadership VS Atem and other top leaders such as RH Raising reached Delhi to finalise the agenda and date of the next meeting.

Former IB special director AK Mishra will continue to represent the government.

While an official announcement is yet to be made about Mishra’s appointment as the new interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, the government has given all indications of the same.

In a letter written recently to the NSCN (IM), Mishra was addressed as the “PMO representative”, a title which was earlier held by RN Ravi who resigned as the interlocutor on September 22.  

After nearly two years, the peace talks resumed on September 20 in Dimapur following which the insurgent outfit had a detailed meeting with Assam and Nagaland chief ministers.

Officials said that NSCN (IM)’s meeting with two chief ministers was preceded by Himanta Sarma’s deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the last meeting, it was agreed upon by both parties that a solution to the Naga political problem needs to be worked out at the earliest, sources said about the agenda of the next meeting. 

“Both sides are keen on a solution so that peace and development can be accelerated in Nagaland. It is likely that the peace accord may be worked out before Christmas,” an official said. 

The Centre and the NSCN (IM) inked the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 while the parallel dialogue commenced with Naga National Political Groups in 2017 with the signing of the agreed position the same year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naga peace accord NSCN (IM) Thuingaleng Muivah
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp