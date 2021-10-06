New e-Seva portal to make document access easier for Delhi's Bihari diaspora

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI:/PATNA: Good news awaits natives of Bihar living in Delhi and NCR. Bihar government's newly-launched online e-Seva portal in New Delhi's Bihar Sadan will help the Delhi-based Bihari diaspora get their hands on necessary government documents without having to go to Bihar in person.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Palka Sahni, the Resident Commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi, said the new RTPS centre, inaugurated at Bihar Sadan in Dwarka, will facilitate the diaspora of Bihar in availing several important e-services like income certificates, caste certificates and others.

A new #RTPS Center inaugurated at #Bihar Sadan, Dwarka by the Principal Secretary to the Hon'ble @officecmbihar , @chanchal001 sir. It will facilitate the diaspora of #Bihar in availing several imp e-services like income certificate, caste certificate etc. @IPRD_Bihar @gadbihar pic.twitter.com/mF4IlRU4Nm — Palka Sahni (@palka2015) October 5, 2021

The Bihari diaspora living in Delhi-NCR will only have to apply online through this e-Seva portal to get the certificates issued within the set time frame.

Chanchal Kumar, the Principal Secretary of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, inaugurated this service called the e-Seva portal on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sahni said ensuring necessary access to services through the online e-Seva portal in a transparent manner within the stipulated time frame for the Bihari diaspora is the prime objective behind starting this service.

Ensuring services availability through online e-seva portal in a transparent and accessible manner within the stipulated time-frame for the Bihari diaspora will be the prime objective RTPS center at #Bihar Sadan @chanchal001 @biharfoundation https://t.co/wTIsE6mAC4 — Palka Sahni (@palka2015) October 5, 2021

“With the opening of this service in Delhi, we will not have to go to Bihar just to get required documents like caste certificates etc. This will help us a lot”, said Sohan Kumar, who works in a factory said here.

A significant number of people from across Bihar come and live in Delhi and NCR either for education, working or carrying out business activities.