PM Modi lauds MP’s efforts in implementing central schemes

We used to see on television the famous slogan MP gazab hai..but MP is not only gazab (fantastic), it’s  also the gaurav (pride) of the nation, the PM said.

Published: 06th October 2021 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Lauding the leadership of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, particularly in the area of land records digitization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the central Indian state, not only as gazab (fantastic), but also as gaurav (pride) of the country.

Addressing the 1.71 lakh residents of 3,000 villages through the virtual route during the distribution of rights records under the Swamitva Yojana on Wednesday, the PM talked about the famous punch line of MP, “MP gazab hai.”

“We used to see on television the famous slogan MP gazab hai..but MP is not only gazab (fantastic), it’s  also the gaurav (pride) of the nation. The state also has the speed and zeal for development,” the PM said.

Appreciating the exemplary efforts of BJP-ruled MP in implementing central schemes, the PM said, “whenever any scheme is launched for public welfare, it is implemented in MP by the government working day and night working. Whenever I see this, I am elated.”

He had special words for MP, which is ahead of other states in implementing the Swamitva Yojana, a scheme meant to establish clear ownership of property. “In all possible spheres, MP is the leading state nationally,” the PM maintained.

“I’m satisfied that the economically weaker people in Madhya Pradesh are getting the ownership papers of their land easily. Citizens are being empowered and made self-dependent by giving them ownership rights over inhabited land. I believe that rights records will be available in all the villages soon in Madhya Pradesh. The benefits of Swamitva Yojana that are apparent today are part of a much bigger campaign in the country. It will financially empower villages,” Modi said.

