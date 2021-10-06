STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah likely to visit J&K mid-October, review ongoing developmental works

Published: 06th October 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:31 AM

Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir in mid-October for the Centre’s mega outreach programme during which he will take a comprehensive review of the security situation as well as the ongoing development initiatives.

Shah will visit both regions of Kashmir and Jammu and the tour may take place from October 23 to 25, a home ministry official said on Tuesday.

During the trip, Shah will visit remote areas of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region, and take stock of various development initiatives.  

The home minister also may attend a high-level law and order meeting with senior officials of the UT administration, the police, the paramilitary and the army, another official said.

Many union ministers have already visited the UT while tours of several others are on the anvil.

This will be the second outreach of the Centre with the people of J&K. Last year, 36 Union ministers had visited from January 18-24 and toured far-off areas as well after which they had submitted recommendations to the MHA as well as the PMO.

Subsequently, several issues were addressed by the authorities. 

