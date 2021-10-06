Still with National Conference, says Devender Rana amid speculations of him leaving the party

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday said he was still with the party amid speculations that the businessman-turned-politician was likely to join the BJP.

Rana, who is NC's provincial president of the Jammu region, said he would share details with the media when "there is anything".

"As I talk to you, yes," Rana told reporters here when asked if he was still a part of the National Conference.

The Jammu-based NC leader said he met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at their Gupkar residence here.

"I was here for condolences. And it is always a pleasure to meet Farooq and Omar sahib," he said.

For the past few days, speculations have been rife that Rana, who is the brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, was leaving the NC and likely to join the BJP.

Rana, however, said he would share with the media his future plans "if there is anything".