SVAMITVA Yojna enhanced rural economy's strength, to be implemented at national level: PM Modi

By PTI

BHOPAL: The SVAMITVA Yojana, a scheme towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural areas, has enhanced strength of the rural economy and it will write a new chapter of development of villages in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing virtually a function in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh where a survey for the scheme was completed in 10 months, Modi said after the successful implementation of the SVAMITVA Yojana on a pilot basis in some states, it will be implemented and extended at the national level for ensuring the development of rural areas.

"It will become an example of Gram Swaraj in the country," he said.

The prime minister also spoke to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme in Harda district.

He also wished Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on the occasion of his birthday.

Patel, in his capacity as the revenue minister of the state in 2008, implemented a similar scheme in Harda district under the name of 'Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Adhikar Pustika' for the first time in the country to grant land ownership rights to villagers so that they can avail loan from banks on the basis of it.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme was launched by the prime minister in April 2020 as a central sector scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India.

The scheme aims at establishment of clear ownership of property in rural areas by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘record of rights' to eligible households by issuing legal ownership cards to them.

"We have often heard that the soul of India resides in villages," Modi said.

But, even decades after independence, the huge potential of the villages of India has been untapped, he said.

The PM said this scheme of providing the property cards was initially launched on a pilot basis in the villages of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka.

Till now, property cards for over 22 lakh families have been prepared in these states, while in Madhya Pradesh, they have been given to over 1.70 lakh families in more than 3,000 villages.

"Now, it is being rolled out in the entire country to provide property cards to people," he said.

The prime minister said the strength of village people lies in the land, but they cannot utilise it fully for their growth in the absence of required documents.

"A lot of energy, time and money is wasted in land-related disputes and legal complications in villages. documentation of a property is a global problem and several countries are facing it," he said.

It is very important to bring the land and property records of villages out from uncertainty and mistrust and the SVAMITVA Yojana is going to become a huge strength of the residents of villages, he said.

He also said the SVAMITVA Yojana will save villagers from borrowing money from third parties and now, on the basis of their property papers, they will get loans from banks to enhance their financial strength to run businesses, improve farming facilities and keep them away from private lenders.

Modi said land documents will not only strengthen the villagers, but also ensure the availability of undisputed land for schools, hospitals, storage and food processing units in villages.

While mentioning the use of latest technology in the mapping and survey of villages under this scheme, he cited an example of Manipur, where drones took vaccines to places which are not easily accessible, and the spray of urea by drones in Gujarat.

He said the drone, which some people call a "chhota helicopter" (small helicopter), will totally change the face of development of the villages.

Villages are getting transformed by using the technology as more internet users exist in rural areas than urban areas now, he said.

"Recently, many policy decisions have been made so that farmers, patients and remote areas get maximum benefits of the drone technology.

A large number of modern drones should be made in India itself, India should be self-reliant in this also.

A production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drones has also been announced for this,” he said.

Modi also said that so far, Mudra loan has benefited more than 70 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) run by women in the country.

While praising people of villages for saving the country from the COVID-19 pandemic with their arrangements, Modi said the Centre has provided free ration to 80 crore people during this health crisis.

Recalling his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Modi said his first programme after taking oath 20 years back was a welfare scheme for the poor.

He said now, after 20 years (he took oath as Gujarat CM on October 7, 2001), he was again at a programme related to the welfare of the poor.

Before the PM's address, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated him on completion of 20 years of holding public office.

Modi also praised the Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government for land digitisation and taking up the Centre's schemes to the people of the state for their benefit.

Before his address, the PM virtually spoke to Pawan Baretha, a resident of Handia village of Harda district, and inquired what the villagers named drones engaged in survey for the SVAMITVA scheme.

Baretha said the villagers and his family were amazed to see the drone and had named it "chhota helicopter".

He also informed the PM that his business grew after he took a loan using the property card provided under the scheme.

Modi also spoke to Prem Singh of Dindori district and Vinita from Sehore and inquired about the change in their lives due to property cards given under this scheme.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Singh Patel, Dharmendra Pradhan, Faggan Singh Kulaste, L Murugan and other leaders attended the programme virtually.