UP govt allows five-member Congress team including Rahul, Priyanka to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With politics intensifying over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with each passing moment, the Uttar Pradesh government allowed a five-member delegation of the Congress to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The Congress’s Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi had reached Lucknow along with the CMs of Chhattisgarh and Punjab — Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjeet Singh Channi on Wednesday afternoon.

As per Congress sources, the three leaders will first proceed to Sitapur, take party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along and then go to Lakhimpur Kheri. Priyanka who was detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur has been released from police custody. However, the Congress delegation will not be allowed to stay in the trouble-torn district. Meanwhile, the state government has also allowed other political teams comprising five members to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

This has led Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh to decide to go to Lakhimpur.

Earlier, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Pramod Krishnan had left for Sitapur by road through Ghaziabad.

The Congress delegation comprising 5-members including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CMs of Chhattisgarh & Punjab along with one more person will be allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @khogensingh1 — Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) October 6, 2021

READ MORE | 'Fascism', 'Jallianwala Bagh', 'Hitler': Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing lead to strong reactions by Opposition leaders

In the meanwhile, highly placed sources confirmed that the UP government has sent a detailed report on the Lakhimpur violence which had claimed eight lives on Sunday to the Union Home Ministry.

Earlier, UP minister Sidhharthnath Singh had claimed that the situation was under the state government’s control. "Let the bodies be cremated. Then we will let everyone (political leaders) go to Lakhimpur Kheri," he said.

However, after the conduct of a second post mortem of deceased farmer Gurvinder Singh under the supervision of a panel of doctors which had gone to Bahraich from Lucknow as per the demand of the family, the report confirmed that he had not received any gun shot during the commotion on Sunday. His death occurred due to excessive blood loss and trauma.

ALSO WATCH: