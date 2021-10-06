STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vid adds heat, Shah summons junior

Pressure grows to arrest son of Union minister Ajay Mishra; Rahul to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today

Published: 06th October 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Amid mounting outrage over the failure to arrest the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a video clip purportedly showing a black SUV mowing down protesting farmers in that village on Sunday, which led to the death of eight persons, including four farmers, added fuel to the fire.

The 29-second clip led to Union home minister Amit Shah summoning Mishra to Delhi, highly placed sources said. Mishra is also expected to brief senior leaders of the Sangh Parivar, highly placed sources said.For his part, Mishra claimed he would resign if there was any evidence establishing his son Ashish’s presence at the spot of violence. He said the driver lost control of the SUV and ran over the farmers as the protesters had stoned the vehicle.

Ashish has been named in an FIR following a police complaint by the farmers. The FIR says: “Ashish Mishra alias Monu, accompanied by his 15-20 aides with loaded weapons and riding 3-4 four wheelers, came rushing to Tikunia in Kheri where the farmers had gathered. Ashish was sitting on the left seat in his Thar Mahindra, which ran over the farmers trampling them while he (Ashish) fired with his weapon. Farmer Gurvinder Singh (22) received a bullet shot and died on the spot.” The mowing down mentioned in the FIR matches the sequence of events seen in the video clip.

Tweeting the video, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Lucknow on Tuesday, why Ashish was out of the police net while she was in custody illegally without any arrest warrant.

Later, Priyanka and 10 other Congress leaders were officially arrested by the police in Sitapur, where she was detained on Monday morning. The arrests were to “prevent the commission of cognizable offences”, police said. Priyanka spoke to the bereaved farmer families on phone.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead a five-member delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Lucknow airport to join Priyanka, but was not allowed to leave. 

Can be freed on personal bond
As per sources, the Congress leaders could now be released on personal bonds. Priyanka may not necessarily be presented before a court for release. Under certain CrPC sections, hearing can be done by the magistrate at any place if need be

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp