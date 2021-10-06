STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why is there so much hatred against farmers: Kejriwal asks PM Modi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The AAP leader also demanded that the accused in the case be arrested and that Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son has been named as accused in the incident, be sacked.

Published: 06th October 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Agitated farmers take to streets after protesters were run over by SUVs in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over the death of farmers during violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice for the families of the victims.

The AAP leader also demanded that the accused in the case be arrested and that Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son has been named as accused in the incident, be sacked.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he alleged that the "entire system" is trying to protect the killers of the farmers and asked the prime minister as to why nobody has so far been arrested in connection with the case.

"For last one year, farmers have been sitting on a dharna. More than 600 farmers have died so far. And then farmers are crushed and killed by mowing them down under wheels. Why is there so much hatred against the farmers?" he asked the prime minister.

READ HERE | 'Fascism', 'Jallianwala Bagh', 'Hitler': Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing lead to strong reactions by Opposition leaders

Kejriwal also asked the prime minister why Mishra has not yet been dismissed as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

"Every citizen of this country is today demanding justice for the farmers. The decision is in your hands," he said appealing to the prime minister to intervene in the matter and also visit family members of the accused.

The entire nation wants that those accused of killing farmers be immediately arrested and Mishra be sacked from his ministerial post, he said.

Kejriwal attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly not allowing opposition party leaders to meet the family members of the victims.

"Pradhan Mantri (prime minister) Ji, on the one hand, the government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav (festival of freedom)' and on the other hand, opposition leaders are being arrested on their way to Lakhimpur. What type of freedom is this? Britishers used to take such actions," he said.

After initially denying permission to political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, the Uttar Pradesh government has now allowed them to visit the district.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence Lakhimpur Kheri Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp