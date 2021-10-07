STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60-year-old British diplomat molested in Chandigarh

Published: 07th October 2021 03:30 PM

The police said they were scanning footage from close circuit television cameras installed in the area to trace the accused. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A woman diplomat posted at the British Deputy High Commission here was allegedly molested by an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant, police said on Thursday.

The 60-year-old diplomat was walking towards the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association in Sector 10 from her house in Sector 9 around 6:30 am on Wednesday when a man on a motorcycle approached from behind and hit her on her back inappropriately, they said.

In her complaint, the diplomat said she raised an alarm and even ran after him, but the man sped away, the police added.

After receiving the complaint, the Chandigarh Police registered a case under section 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

The police said they were scanning footage from close circuit television cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.

