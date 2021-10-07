STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam eviction: Congress leader files PIL in HC seeking formulation of rehabilitation policy

The PIL prayed for mandatory social impact assessment, meaningful consultation with evicted persons and formulation of schemes for their rehabilitation, resettlement and compensation time-boundedly.

Published: 07th October 2021 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police try to disperse people protesting against eviction drive in Darrang, Sept 23, 2021

Police try to disperse people protesting against eviction drive in Darrang, Sept 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Gauhati High Court seeking, among others, formulation of a rehabilitation policy for evicting people from government land by the administration.

The senior Congress leader's PIL was filed days after two persons were killed in police firing and 20 others injured in clashes between security forces and alleged encroachers during an eviction drive in villages under Sipajhar revenue circle in Darrang district on September 23.

The matter was listed for hearing on Thursday.

Saikia also prayed for a time-bound investigation under the scrutiny of the high court into the deaths and injuries caused during the eviction drive at Garukhuti in Sipajhar area.

The PIL claimed that proper guidelines are not followed while conducting eviction drives and attempts have been made to deprive local people of land rights on various grounds in Assam since 2016.

The BJP came to power in the North-eastern state in that year.

The PIL prayed for mandatory social impact assessment, meaningful consultation with evicted persons and formulation of schemes for their rehabilitation, resettlement and compensation in a time-bound manner.

It said the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 should be followed in letter and spirit in respect of evictions sought to be carried out in Assam.

The Congress leader, in his plea, sought quashing of the government's decision to implement the Garukhuti project aiming at starting agriculture and allied activities for indigenous youths in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darrang eviction Assam eviction Gauhati High Court Assam Rehabilitation policy
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp