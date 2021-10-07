STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta returns to TMC as secretary general

Sabyasachi Dutta joined the state's ruling party at TMC secretary general and cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee's room in the Assembly, in the presence of other leaders.

Published: 07th October 2021

Sabyasachi Dutta (Photo | Facebook)

Sabyasachi Dutta asserted that he would humbly take up any role offered to him by the TMC. (File Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP state secretary and the former mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sabyasachi Dutta, who had quit the TMC to join the saffron camp two years ago, returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

"We inducted Dutta in the party, as per his request, on the very day our leader Mamata Banerjee took oath as an MLA. She has approved Dutta's induction into the party," Chatterjee said.

Dutta, on his part, claimed that some misunderstanding had prompted his exit from the TMC, but that has now been resolved.

He asserted that he would humbly take up any role offered to him by the TMC.

"From 2011 to 2021, I was an MLA. I held the post of BMC mayor for several terms. There was some misunderstanding within the party. But that has been cleared. My new journey with the TMC begins from today," he added.

Dutta lost the Bidhannagar seat to TMC's Sujit Bose in the April-May Assembly elections.

