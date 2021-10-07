BJP delegation denied permission to enter violence-hit Kawardha district in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid prevailing communal tension in the Kawardha district, the administration on Wednesday denied permission to a BJP delegation who were on their way to meet the affected families.

"Owing to the imposition of prohibitory order Section 144 of CrPC in the municipal corporation area of Kawardha and the existing law and order situation, your request for permission to meet the affected families is rejected," stated the letter addressed to the leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.

Infuriated at this, the Opposition leaders staged a sit-in. "This is unfair and the state government will have to pay the price as the decision of the administration is blatant dadagiri," said Kaushik, who led the delegation. As trouble spread on Tuesday, the Kawardha district administration clamped curfew late evening.

The inspector general of police Vivekanand Sinha said that the entire incident seems to be premediated as mobs were called in even when the situation was already tense due to the clashes over religious flags being brought down on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The IG further informed that the violence and destruction of properties were carried out by a disorderly crowd that was reportedly brought from the neighbouring districts of Bilaspur, Dhamtari, Bemetara, Rajnandgaon, Raipur, and other places. There were reports that the mob was a part of the saffron brigade that enforced bandh, organised demonstrations, and damaged properties even while Section 144 remained enforced. "We are closely examining the video footage as well as the inputs about the incident gathered from the social media," Sinha said.

The internet services in Kawardha and adjoining districts of Bemetara and Rajnandgaon have been suspended by the administration.