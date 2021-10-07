STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP delegation denied permission to enter violence-hit Kawardha district in Chhattisgarh

The internet services in Kawardha and adjoining districts of Bemetara and Rajnandgaon have been suspended.

Published: 07th October 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP delegation protests

Opposition BJP leaders sitting on dharna outside the circuit house in Kawardha district after they were denied permission by the administration. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid prevailing communal tension in the Kawardha district, the administration on Wednesday denied permission to a BJP delegation who were on their way to meet the affected families.

"Owing to the imposition of prohibitory order Section 144 of CrPC in the municipal corporation area of Kawardha and the existing law and order situation, your request for permission to meet the affected families is rejected," stated the letter addressed to the leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik. 

Infuriated at this, the Opposition leaders staged a sit-in. "This is unfair and the state government will have to pay the price as the decision of the administration is blatant dadagiri," said Kaushik, who led the delegation. As trouble spread on Tuesday, the Kawardha district administration clamped curfew late evening. 

The inspector general of police Vivekanand Sinha said that the entire incident seems to be premediated as mobs were called in even when the situation was already tense due to the clashes over religious flags being brought down on Sunday, October 3, 2021. 

The IG further informed that the violence and destruction of properties were carried out by a disorderly crowd that was reportedly brought from the neighbouring districts of Bilaspur, Dhamtari, Bemetara, Rajnandgaon, Raipur, and other places. There were reports that the mob was a part of the saffron brigade that enforced bandh, organised demonstrations, and damaged properties even while Section 144 remained enforced. "We are closely examining the video footage as well as the inputs about the incident gathered from the social media," Sinha said. 

The internet services in Kawardha and adjoining districts of Bemetara and Rajnandgaon have been suspended by the administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh communal clashes Kawardha district Section 144 BJP delegation visit
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp