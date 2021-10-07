STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF foils bid to bring in weapons from Pakistan along IB, big cache of arms seized

BSF DIG S P S Sandhu further said the seizure by BSF troops included four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 232 rounds of ammunition.

Published: 07th October 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday foiled a major bid by terrorists to smuggle in weapons from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

"The BSF, Jammu today foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the International Border in Samba area and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition," BSF DIG S P S Sandhu said.

He further said the seizure by BSF troops included four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 232 rounds of ammunition.

The DIG said further details are expected to follow.

There have been several incidents of weapons and narcotic smuggling attempts done by cross-border terrorists to drop weapons on this side of the border through drones over the past six months.

It may be recalled that an arms consignment including one AK assault rifle, three magazines and 30 rounds believed to have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan had been recovered last Saturday by police near the International Border from Sounjana village of Phalain Mandal, about six km from the IB.

On September 27, BSF recovered four pistols, eight magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition, a packet of narcotics weighing about one kg along with fake Indian currency worth Rs 2,75,000, from the International Border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Security Force International Border BSF
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp