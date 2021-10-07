STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI files FIR against three newspapers in MP for showing inflated circulation to get govt ads

The case was registered in Jabalpur on October 4 against the publishers/owners of the three newspapers, said the copy of the FIR that the CBI uploaded on its website.

Published: 07th October 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said it has registered an FIR against three newspapers in Madhya Pradesh - one from Jabalpur and two from Seoni - for allegedly showing inflated circulation numbers to get government advertisements worth lakhs of rupees.

The case was registered in Jabalpur on October 4 against the publishers/owners of the three newspapers, said the copy of the FIR that the CBI uploaded on its website.

They have been charged under the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating based on a complaint filed by one Himanshu Kaushal at the CBI's Jabalpur office on August 13 this year, it said.

In his complaint, Kaushal had alleged that on the basis of the forged report of Chartered Accountants with regard to their circulation, these newspapers were receiving advertisements worth lakhs of rupees from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), an agency of the government of India, for the last many years.

The DAVP is now the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC).

The complainant alleged that these three dailies were small category newspapers, but they registered themselves in the medium category by showing their false enhanced circulation, the FIR said.

The reason behind this is that, the advertising rates are different for small and medium categories newspapers and the provision of budget for medium category is approximately double, it added.

"The allegations levelled in the complaint, prima facie, disclose commission of cognizable offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, and criminal misconduct, by the accused persons. Hence, this FIR is registered accordingly," the central investigative agency has said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Madhya Pradesh Government
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp