Chandigarh Diary

E-token at Mata Mansa Devi temple from Oct 7

Despite COVID-19 cases decreasing the Mata Mansa Devi temple administration in Panchkuala has decided to continue with the e-token scheme for devotees to pay obeisance at the temple during the nine-day Navratri festival, starting on October 7. For a set of ten minutes each, fifty token will be issued. These Darshan e-token can be obtained from the official website of the shrine www.mansadevi.org.in. Also the devotees have been advised to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as social distancing in the temple complex.

March target to finish smart electricity meter project

A deadline of March 31, next year has been fixed by the Chandigarh Administration to complete the pilot project of installation of smart electricity meters in the city. The project which was allotted to the government-owned Regional Electricity Corporation in 2018, was to be completed by June last year. According to sources, only 50 per cent of the work has been completed so far. Under the project, an odd 30,000 smart electricity meters are to be installed in Sectors 29, 31, 47 and 48, Faidan, Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Daria villages and the Industrial Area. The new age meters have features which, according to officials, reduces various issues highlighted by power consumers.

Haryana govt to launch 68 ‘Har Hith’ stores

Sixty-eight ‘Har Hith’ stores set up by the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation will be launched on October 7. These stores will provide groceries, including products from organisations and cooperative agencies like NAFED, HAFED and VITA. These stores are being allotted to only Haryana residents. The government will provide a platform to youth franchisees as well as MSMEs, government cooperatives, Farmer Producer Organisations and Self-help Groups to increase their business.

Vehicle registration picks up pace in Chandigarh

The registration of vehicles has gone up in Chandigarh as from January to September this year 25,005 vehicles registered as compared to 19,005 last year during the same period. Last year, only 29,259 were registered in Registration and Licensing Authority. Before the Covid pandemic in 2019 45,986 vehicles and in 2018 45,267 vehicles were registered. Also, RLA has started to register the vehicles of Bharat Series (BH). As of now, it has got one such application and told the applicant to submit the set of required documents. Earlier, a system was put up in place for vehicle owners to get registered at the offices of dealers.

