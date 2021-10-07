Civilian killings continue in Srinagar as militants gun down two govt school teachers

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Srinagar on Thursday.

Police said the two teachers of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Iddgah in downtown Srinagar were shot from close range.

The victims sustained critical bullet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead. They have been identified as Deepak Chand and Sukhwinder Kour, who is said to be the school principal.

The police and security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

National Conference vice-president and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of teachers.

“Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in the Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace,” Omar tweeted.

It may be recalled that six civilians have been shot dead by militants in Srinagar in the last days.

On October 5, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman and pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo and a non-local street vendor from Bihar were shot dead at two separate places in Srinagar.

Earlier, on October 2, a bodybuilder was shot dead in Karan Nagar and another civilian was killed in Batamaloo area.