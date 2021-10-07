STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccine certificates or negative test reports must for non-Maha devotees at Nanded temple

The administration has made negative RT-PCR (done within 72 hours) and rapid antigen (within 24 hours) test reports mandatory for devotees who have not undergone vaccination against coronavirus.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers COVID vaccine at District hospital, Noida.

A health worker administers COVID vaccine at District hospital. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Pilgrims from outside Maharashtra visiting the famous Renuka Mata temple at Mahurgad in Nanded district will have to carry certificate showing their fully vaccinated status, while those not inoculated should possess latest negative COVID-19 test reports, an official said on Thursday.

Temples of Mahur and Tuljapur in Osmanabad district, including the Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple, along with Jyotirlings of Ghrishneshwar in Aurangabad and Parli Vaijnath in Beed district opened for devotees this morning after remaining closed for nearly 6 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual yatra organised on the occasion of Kojagiri Purnima (from October 18 to 20) in Tuljapur has been cancelled this year in view of the pandemic, the official said.

The district administration of Nanded has implemented a pass system - both online and offline - for devotees coming for 'darshan' at the Renuka Mata temple at Mahurgad.

Pilgrims coming from out of Maharashtra will have to produce certificates showing they have been fully vaccinated against the viral infection to gain entry in the temple, the official said.

