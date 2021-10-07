STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly chartered accountant held for raping 24-year-old assistant in Gujarat's Vadodara

The Vadodara city crime branch arrested the 69-year-old accused from his hideout in Palitana town of Bhavnagar district, said D S Chauhan, assistant commissioner of police, Crime.

Published: 07th October 2021

The victim further claimed that the accused had warned her against disclosing anything about the assault. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an elderly chartered accountant, who had hired her as his assistant in Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Thursday.

The Vadodara city crime branch arrested the 69-year-old accused from his hideout in Palitana town of Bhavnagar district in the early hours of the day, said D S Chauhan, assistant commissioner of police, Crime.

"The accused went into hiding after the victim, who is a law student, lodged a complaint of rape against him and his friend.

Based on a tip-off, we nabbed the accused from Palitana and brought him to Vadodara," Chauhan said.

The police had apprehended the accused man's friend from Junagadh a week ago, and he was sent to jail after the end of his three-day remand, he said.

In a complaint lodged at Gotri police station on September 19, the woman has alleged that her employer had spiked her soft drink and raped her at a place in Vadodara on the pretext of discussing some official work.

The victim further claimed that the accused had warned her against disclosing anything about the assault, he said.

A few days later, the accused's 60-year-old friend allegedly visited the victim's rented place and forced himself on her, the official added.

