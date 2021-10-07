Fresh after bypoll win, Trinamool sets eye on saffron citadels in North Bengal, Nadia

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: After the massive win in Bhowanipore, the Trinamool Congress is now eyeing to snatch Santipur and Dinhata from the BJP in the upcoming bypoll in four Assembly seats slated on October 30.

The TMC high command instructed party cadres to increase the victory margin in Khardah and Gosaba where the party won in the recent Assembly polls.

"We are confident of winning Khardah and Gosaba in south Bengal. Now we are eyeing win at Dinhata in north Bengal, which emerged as BJP’s citadel since the 2019 general elections and Matua-dominated Santipur in Nadia,’’ said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

In the Assembly elections, victory margin in Dinhata was lowest with BJP MP from Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik defeating TMC’s Udayan Guha by merely 57 votes. Pramanik resigned from the post as the BJP wanted him to continue as the MP. TMC pitted Guha again in Dinhata in the byelection.

In Santipur, the BJP’s MLA too has resigned. The constituency is dominated by Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising scheduled caste refugees from Bangladesh.

“Moved by the BJP’s promise of implementing the NRC ahead of the polls, Matuas had extended supported it. But the political equation in Matua dominated areas changed when the Centre informed Parliament in August that it did not take any decision to prepare for a nationwide NRC. The electorates realised that they were betrayed. We are expecting en bloc support from them in Santipur,’’ said a TMC leader.

Realising the TMC onslaught on its citadel, the BJP is desperate to retain Dinhata and Santipur.

"We have engaged observers there. We believe Matuas, like previous elections, will place faith on us in Santipur. Since, north Bengal is our stronghold, we have managed to repair the damage in Dinhata..,’’ a BJP leader said.

CM writes about floods to Modi

CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to the PM regarding the release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation that she claimed led to the ‘man-made’ flood in riparian areas.

She also sought ‘some serious’ actions from the Centre without any further delay.