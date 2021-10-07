STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I-T sleuths raid Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar's sugar factories, sisters' properties

The raids started on Thursday morning at six sugar factories across Maharashtra. Reacting to the raids, Ajit Pawar said they were politically motivated.

Published: 07th October 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids at sugar factories linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and properties of his family members.

The raids started on Thursday morning at six sugar factories across Maharashtra. Reacting to the raids, Ajit Pawar said they were politically motivated. Pawar said he could understand I-T raids at his sugar factories, but his sisters' properties were also being raided. "This is low grade politics. The BJP should not drag family members and relatives in their politics. My sisters got married 30 to 35 years ago. They have been living peacefully. Now central agencies are targeting them because they are my sisters," Pawar said.

He also clarified that he has been paying taxes on time. "I am a disciplined person when it comes to finance. I never delayed paying taxes. I am the finance minister of Maharashtra, so I know the IT laws. I have not done anything wrong. The truth will come out soon," he said.

NCP state president Jayant Patil also slammed the raids. "The BJP is losing hope in Maharashtra, therefore they are targeting NCP ministers. The BJP wants to divert the attention of the public from the Lakhimpur farmers' massacre and hence they are carrying out raids at properties owned by Ajit Pawar," Patil alleged.

Other ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and their close associates are also under the I-T scanner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Income Tax department
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp