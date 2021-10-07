STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K: Sharad Navratri at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine begins amid tight security

During the nine-day-long festival, hundreds of pilgrims from across the country are expected to pay obeisance at the shrine amid Covid protocols, the officials said.

Published: 07th October 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi Temple (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Devotees thronged the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as Sharad Navratri commenced amid tight security on Thursday, officials said.

A 'Shobha Yatra' was taken out in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi, to mark the first day of Navratri.

During the nine-day-long festival, hundreds of pilgrims from across the country are expected to pay obeisance at the shrine amid Covid protocols, the officials said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the local administration for the devotees.

"Shat Chandi Mahayagya”, organised by the Board at the shrine, commenced on Thursday on the first day of Navratri amid chanting of Vedic mantras, the officials said.

K K Sharma, member Shrine Board and Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the Board, and a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaishno Devi shrine Vaishno Devi Yatra Covid protocols
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp