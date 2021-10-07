STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jignesh Mevani says Congress will defeat BJP in 2022 Gujarat polls

Jignesh Mevani said Congress played a key role in the Indian independence movement and he has decided to join the Sonia Gandhi-led party as he thinks it can end the "misrule" of the BJP.

Published: 07th October 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has extended his support to the Congress, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the opposition party will defeat the ruling BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Mevani said the Congress played a key role in Indian independence movement and he has decided to join the Sonia Gandhi-led party as he thinks it can end the "misrule" of the BJP.

“I would like to thank Congress workers and leaders for welcoming me to the party headquarters here in Ahmedabad,” Mevani told reporters.

The legislator from the Vadgam assembly constituency has extended his support to the Congress, but has not taken formal membership of the party so far due to technical reasons (he will lose his MLA status).

He came to the Congress headquarters here on Wednesday for the first time after deciding to join the party.

"I have decided to join the Congress as I believe it is the only party that will be able to end the misrule of BJP in the state and the country. The Congress ended the British Rule and in the same way it will end the BJP dominance," Mevani said.

"The BJP has been ruling Gujarat for the last 25-27 years. In the last elections (in 2017), the Congress fell short by 10 to 12 seats from gaining a majority. However, I am convinced that this time (in 2022 elections), the party will win in Gujarat," he said.

The BJP has "failed" on every front in the state, the MLA said.

"I am not able to join the Congress party for technical reasons as I am an independent MLA. But I will soon join the party. I had a discussion on this issue with state Congress president Amit Chavda and also Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," Mevani said.

As per sources close to the MLA, he will fight the next assembly elections under the banner of the Congress and join the party just before the polls.

Mevani had last month attended a function in Delhi where former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was inducted into the Congress.

In 2017, Mevani was elected from Vadgam, where Congress did not put up any candidate against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Jignesh Mevani Congress Gujarat Congress
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp