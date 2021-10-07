STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Dismissed cop takes girl hostage, opens fire

The drama unfolded at Digraj village, five km from Rahuri town, said Manoj Patil, Ahmednagar district Superintendent of Police.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

gun, firing

A case was being registered against him, said inspector Ingle. (File Photo)

By PTI

PUNE: A dismissed assistant police inspector took a girl hostage inside a house and shot at a senior officer before being overpowered in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Thursday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the girl was safely rescued, officials said.

The drama unfolded at Digraj village, five km from Rahuri town, said Manoj Patil, Ahmednagar district Superintendent of Police.

Sunil Lokhande, the accused, had some personal dispute with the girl's mother, he said.

"He barged into the woman's house this morning and took the girl hostage. Deputy SP Sandip Mitke, senior inspector Rajendra Ingle and others reached the spot and tried to persuade him to come out," the SP said.

When Mitke went in, Lokhande pointed a gun at him.

"Mitke tried to catch hold of the gun's barrel and there was a scuffle during which Lokhande fired. But Mitke was lucky and was not hit," Patil said.

Others soon overpowered Lokhande and rescued the girl.

A case was being registered against him, said inspector Ingle.

Lokhande had been arrested in an extortion case in 2012 and subsequently dismissed, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Police
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp