Meghalaya: One arrested in connection with planting bomb in National People's Party office

By PTI

SHILLONG: One person was arrested in connection with the planting of an improvied explosive device at the office of the ruling National People's Party here earlier this week, police said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, one person was picked up last night and arrested for his alleged involvement in the IED blast incident at Laitumkhrah on August 10 and for planting a bomb outside the NPP office on October 4.

"One person was picked up last night for questioning. He was later arrested," a senior police official told PTI.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed the arrest of one person in the case.

"The person has already admitted that he was the one who placed the bomb here (NPP party office). I will not be able to share details right now," Conrad told mediapersons.

More arrests are likely as those people involved in IED attacks have been traced and they will be arrested, he said.

Police had earlier arrested three persons in connection with the bomb blast on August 10 in which two persons were injured and buildings damaged in the heart of the city.

Sangma said the Meghalaya government has taken the recent IED attacks very seriously and instructions have been given to the police to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future.