STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya: One arrested in connection with planting bomb in National People's Party office

More arrests are likely as those people involved in IED attacks have been traced and they will be arrested, a senior police official said.

Published: 07th October 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed the arrest of one person in the case. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHILLONG: One person was arrested in connection with the planting of an improvied explosive device at the office of the ruling National People's Party here earlier this week, police said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, one person was picked up last night and arrested for his alleged involvement in the IED blast incident at Laitumkhrah on August 10 and for planting a bomb outside the NPP office on October 4.

"One person was picked up last night for questioning. He was later arrested," a senior police official told PTI.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed the arrest of one person in the case.

"The person has already admitted that he was the one who placed the bomb here (NPP party office). I will not be able to share details right now," Conrad told mediapersons.

More arrests are likely as those people involved in IED attacks have been traced and they will be arrested, he said.

Police had earlier arrested three persons in connection with the bomb blast on August 10 in which two persons were injured and buildings damaged in the heart of the city.

Sangma said the Meghalaya government has taken the recent IED attacks very seriously and instructions have been given to the police to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police National People's Party
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp