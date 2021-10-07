MVA sweeps in fiercely fought Maharashtra district, taluka panchayat polls

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The ruling MAHA Vikas Aghadi (MVA) emerged victorious in the local body polls in Maharashtra.

It won 46 seats out of the total of 85 seats.

In Maharashtra, the district panchayat bypolls were fought fiercely by all parties. Out of 85 seats of the district panchayat, the BJP won 22 seats, Congress 19, Shiv Sena 12, NCP 12 and CPI (I) only one.

In Taluka panchayat elections, out of 144 seats, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 36 seats.

The BJP got 33 seats, NCP 18, Shiv Sena 23 and MNS only one.

The biggest setback to the BJP was in Nagpur where it lost to the Congress.

The Congress won the maximum nine seats out of 16. The BJP won only three seats. While NCP won two seats, Peasant and workers Party secured only one seat.

Congress minister Ashok Chavan said the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in taluka panchayat.

“We are gaining ground in Maharashtra. People have rejected the BJP because of their double standard role in Maratha and OBC reservations."

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra.

“I am grateful to all the people who voted for the BJP. In district and taluka panchayat elections, people were firmly with the BJP. The election result shows that the BJP continues to get space in Maharashtra even though no big leader had campaigned in local body bypolls,” he said.