STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No reason to continue case for monitoring Covid steps, says Delhi HC

On March 11 last year, the court had issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on the PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat COVID-19.

Published: 07th October 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for covid test. (Photo | EPS)

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for COVID test. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday said there was no reason to continue the case on monitoring measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as much care has already been taken by the Centre and state government on that front.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, hearing a public interest litigation by lawyer Triveni Potekar, noted that the government has provided adequate healthcare facilities and is presently providing free vaccines to the public.

Central government counsel Anil Soni said the petition, filed in March 2020, was now infructuous as adequate measures have already been taken by the authorities against the virus.

ALSO READ | 22,431 new COVID cases in India, active infections in country lowest in 204 days

The bench closed the proceedings on the petition and granted liberty to the petitioner to approach an appropriate forum again in case of any difficulty.

"We see no reason to further monitor the case. Liberty is reserved with the petitioner to file proper litigation in case of difficulty," the court said.

On March 11 last year, the court had issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on the PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat COVID-19.

The petition also sought directions to the Centre and the AAP-led Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 in Delhi Delhi High Court
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp