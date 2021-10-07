STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 93.94 crore Covid vaccine doses sent to states, UTs so far: Government

Over 7.64 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

Published: 07th October 2021

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 93.94 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs, the ministry said.

