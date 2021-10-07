STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP, BSP leaders visit Lakhimpur Kheri as ground zero remains replete with political visits

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Satish Mishra visit Lakhimpur, Priyanka goes to Bahraich to meet the farmers’ families

Published: 07th October 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Even after four days, Lakhimpur Kheri violence remained a political flashpoint on Thursday with leaders of all political parties jostling to visit the grieving families of deceased farmers.

In all eight persons were killed of which four were farmers, one was a journalist, and the rest three were BJP workers.

While former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Mishra went to Lakhimpur Kheri, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to Nanpara in Bahraich district to meet the farmers’ families. Priyanka, accompanied by brother Rahul and six other Congress leaders, had visited the victim families in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

Raising the pitch of justice for the victim families, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed doubts over the intent of the dispensation saying that how justice could be ensured when the main accused was the son of a union minister.

ALSO READ | Hours after decrying Lakhimpur deaths, Varun Gandhi, mom Maneka shown the door from BJP National Executive

He said that the Union minister’s son was not yet arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case even though evidence pointed to his role in the incident. "As fingers are raised towards MoS (Ajay Mishra) in the BJP government, the accused in the Lakhimpur case are not yet sent to jail," said Yadav.

The SP chief also used the opportunity to launch a broadside on the BJP government over the Kanpur trader’s killing in Gorakhpur. “We want to know what was done in the Kanpur Manish Gupta case. Why are policemen still absconding? Why an absconding IPS officer is not arrested?"

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police arrests two, says main accused Ashish Mishra next

Even Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sought justice for the victim families of Bahraich. BSP’s SC Mishra said that the state government had failed to deliver justice in the case.

On the other, Punjab state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was taken into custody in Saharanpur and taken to Sarsawa Air Force station while he was leading a protest march with a huge crowd of Congress workers to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The party members accompanying Sidhu were also taken into custody. Hundreds of supporters gathered at the UP-Haryana border to march with Sidhu. Another delegation led by Uttarakhand Congress leaders including Harish Rawat and Ganesh Godiyal were also taken into custody in Saharanpur.

