'There has to be accountability for farmers' blood': BJP MP Varun Gandhi attacks party

He posted a 37-second video, which went viral on social media and said to have been taken on October 3, the day on which violence took place in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Published: 07th October 2021 11:07 AM

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday posted a video purportedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said the protesters cannot be silenced through murder asking for accountability for the farmers.

"The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer," the Pilibhit MP said in a tweet.

He posted a 37-second video in which a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep is seen running over people.

Two SUVs -- one black and another white -- was seen following the jeep while there is commotion of people shouting and crying in the video.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, is said to have been taken on October 3, the day on which violence took place in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people were killed in the violence on Sunday.

Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel.

