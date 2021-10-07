'Uttar Pradesh government's probe in Supertech twin towers case misleading', alleges AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Wednesday that the Uttar Pradesh government's probe into the Supertech twin-tower case was a mere "hoax" to mislead people. It urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a deeper investigation into land allotments to builders in Noida.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar unit of the AAP also raised doubts over the findings of a government-formed special investigation team (SIT), which found 26 officials of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), including only four serving officials, guilty in the case.

AAP’s district spokesperson AK Singh said the findings of the SIT report became publically known through the media two days ago, in which action has been recommended against 26 NOIDA officials.

He alleged that the role of many NOIDA officers had not been mentioned in the SIT report and only some officials are being made the "scapegoat". He demanded a probe into their role, according to a statement by the AAP.