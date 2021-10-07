STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘You can kill the body, not the spirit’: Slain Kashmiri Pandit's daughter hails her 'warrior' father

Bindroo’s son Dr Siddharth Bindroo said despite his father being a pharmacy owner, he made a name for himself.  

Published: 07th October 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives and neighbors offer flowers on the body of prominent pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo during his funeral in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The daughter of Srinagar’s slain pharmicist Makhan Lal Bindroo paid tribute to her ‘warrior’ father and challenged his assassins to appear for a face-to-face debate.  

“Today my father is no more. But still I have a smiling face. I know my father was a warrior. He was a winner. He is living. He is going like a warrior,” said a charged up Dr Shraddha Bindroo.

“I am not going to shed tears. If I shed tears, it will be a tribute to the gunmen who killed my father. I will salute my father and he was a real warrior, a gem of a human being and a hardworking person.” 

Makhan Lal Bindroo, 68, was shot dead by militants at his shop at Srinagar’s Iqbal Park area on Tuesday evening. He was among the few Kashmiri Pandits who had not left his home even when the militancy erupted in 1990.

“I am an associate professor, I started from zero. My father started from a bicycle, my brother is a famous diabetologist, my mother sits on the shop — that is what Makhan Lal Bindroo made us. A Kashmiri Pandit, he will never die. Despite being a Hindu, I have read the Quran. You can only kill the body but not the spirit. Bindroo will be alive in the spirit,” said Shraddha. 

“My father gave me education and politicians gave you guns and stones. You want to fight with guns and stones? That is all cowardice. All politicians are using you, come in front and fight with education,” she said.

“If you have courage, come and have a debate with us. Have a face-to-face debate. Then we will see what you are. You can only pelt stones and shoot people from behind. Come and face me, I am my father’s daughter.” 

Shraddha asserted she and her family were not scared, saying a person dies only once. 

Bindroo’s son Dr Siddharth Bindroo said despite his father being a pharmacy owner, he made a name for himself.  

“He was a man of principles and never did anything that was unethical. ... Everybody loved and respected him.”

Jammu Outfits fume at Pakistan

Several organisations representing the Kashmiri Pandits and some outfits staged anti-Pakistan protests over the killing of civilians by terrorists in Jammu.

They demanded enhanced security for the Kashmiri Pandits.

Hurriyat deplores civilian  Killings

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Wednesday expressed grief over the killing of Bindroo and two others.

It urged global community to intervene in putting an end to the daily violence and loss of lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makhan Lal Bindroo Kashmiri Pandit Dr Shraddha Bindroo
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp