STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates renovated Chandkhuri Mata Kaushalya temple

A 51-feet high statue of Lord Ram was also unveiled by Bhupesh Baghel during the occasion. 

Published: 08th October 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel turned up during the grand event putting together bhajan.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A renovated ‘Mata Kaushalya’ temple was inaugurated by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, under the state government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project at Chandkhuri about 30 km from Raipur, on Thursday.

The only ancient temple of Mata Kaushalya in the country is at Chandakhuri, cited as the birthplace of Lord Ram’s mother, where the state cabinet turned up during the grand event putting together bhajan, discourse and cultural programme.

A 51-feet high statue of Lord Ram was also unveiled by the CM during the occasion. 

The state government has outlined its scheme on creating an impressive temple of Mata Kaushalya early last year when the Ayodhya was getting ready for the bhoomi pujan ceremony to kick-start the construction of Ram Temple.

“Lord Ram’s maternal home Chandakhuri will become as reverent and imposing as any place in mythological tales. Chhattisgarh has a glorious past associated with Ramayana. We envisioned Ram-Rajya, where there is equality, compassion and brotherhood, as conceived by Mahatma Gandhi,”, said the chief minister. The renovation and beautification project of Mata Kaushalya temple incurred Rs 15.78 crore.

In Chhattisgarh, Lord Ram emerged as the engaging subject with Baghel, who has been recently appointed by the AICC as senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh polls, seen consistent in his apparent endeavour not to let the arch political rival BJP gain an advantage over it.

Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has already executed its concept plan on developing and beautifying the key locations along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile —‘Ram Van Gaman Path’, from north to southern part of the state as the religious tourism.

The BJP taking a jibe on the Baghel government’s move, said that now the Congress realises the existence of Lord Ram.

“In fact the programme of the state government is nothing more than a pretended show-off by Bhupesh Baghel who is creating misapprehension, as the Congress has always questioned the existence of Lord Ram”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, the state BJP president.

A three-day mega cultural programme has been planned at Chandkhuri where the noted artists would show their captivating performances. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mata Kaushalya temple Bhupesh Baghel Chandakhuri Lord Ram Chhattisgarh government
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp