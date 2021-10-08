Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates renovated Chandkhuri Mata Kaushalya temple

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A renovated ‘Mata Kaushalya’ temple was inaugurated by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, under the state government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project at Chandkhuri about 30 km from Raipur, on Thursday.

The only ancient temple of Mata Kaushalya in the country is at Chandakhuri, cited as the birthplace of Lord Ram’s mother, where the state cabinet turned up during the grand event putting together bhajan, discourse and cultural programme.

A 51-feet high statue of Lord Ram was also unveiled by the CM during the occasion.

The state government has outlined its scheme on creating an impressive temple of Mata Kaushalya early last year when the Ayodhya was getting ready for the bhoomi pujan ceremony to kick-start the construction of Ram Temple.

“Lord Ram’s maternal home Chandakhuri will become as reverent and imposing as any place in mythological tales. Chhattisgarh has a glorious past associated with Ramayana. We envisioned Ram-Rajya, where there is equality, compassion and brotherhood, as conceived by Mahatma Gandhi,”, said the chief minister. The renovation and beautification project of Mata Kaushalya temple incurred Rs 15.78 crore.

In Chhattisgarh, Lord Ram emerged as the engaging subject with Baghel, who has been recently appointed by the AICC as senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh polls, seen consistent in his apparent endeavour not to let the arch political rival BJP gain an advantage over it.

Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has already executed its concept plan on developing and beautifying the key locations along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile —‘Ram Van Gaman Path’, from north to southern part of the state as the religious tourism.

The BJP taking a jibe on the Baghel government’s move, said that now the Congress realises the existence of Lord Ram.

“In fact the programme of the state government is nothing more than a pretended show-off by Bhupesh Baghel who is creating misapprehension, as the Congress has always questioned the existence of Lord Ram”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, the state BJP president.

A three-day mega cultural programme has been planned at Chandkhuri where the noted artists would show their captivating performances.