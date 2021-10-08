STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan injured in Naxal firing in Narayanpur

The incident took place at around 3pm when constable Sandeep Kumar, belonging to ITBP's 53rd battalion, was on duty at the mobile check post in front his unit's camp in Kohkameta village

Published: 08th October 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By PTI

NARAYANPUR: An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper was injured after Naxals fired at him in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3pm when constable Sandeep Kumar, belonging to ITBP's 53rd battalion, was on duty at the mobile check post in front his unit's camp in Kohkameta village, a senior official said.

"A small action team of ultras fired at the jawan, which led to an exchange of fire. The ultras, however, fled soon after from the spot. The constable sustained a bullet injury near his left shoulder and was treated at the district hospital. He is out of danger," the official said.

A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo Tibetan Border Police
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp