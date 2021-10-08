STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Mamata inaugurates big-ticket Durga puja pandals, asks people to abide by Covid protocols

Published: 08th October 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in the city for the third consecutive day on Friday and urged people to maintain COVID-19 protocols during the festive season.

She chanted shlokas invoking the deity at Samajsebi Sangha Puja pandal in Ballygunje area, shortly after the inauguration.

"Please follow all COVID guidelines, wear masks while moving around pandals," Banerjee requested one and all.

Later, she proceeded to ring up the curtain on other big-ticket pandals such as Ekdalia Sporting, Singhi Park, Falguni Sangha and Ballygunje Cultural.

The CM had on Wednesday, on the occasion of Mahalaya, inaugurated Naktala Udayan Sangha in south Kolkata among other pandals.

