Compensation won’t bring back my son, Ajay Mishra must resign: Father of Lakhimpur Kheri victim

BHOPAL: Union minister Ajay Mishra must resign and his son must be arrested immediately — these are the only demands of Satnam Singh, whose 19-year-old Lavpreet Singh was one of the four farmers mowed down by the vehicle allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra.

“Compensation won’t bring back my son. We want justice which can only happen when all those who murdered him are arrested. Can anyone allow the killers of his son to roam free, only because compensation has been announced by the government?” said the aggrieved middle-aged a marginal farmer from Bhagwantnagar Chaukhada village.

Lavpreet was the eldest among the three children of Satnam Singh and Satwindar Kaur. “He was their only son. After completing schooling, he was preparing for the International English Language Testing System for going to Canada to accomplish the family’s quest for prosperity. But the family’s dreams were cut short on October 3,” said village pradhan Sukhdev Singh.

“He was a simple and amiable boy who was ready to help everyone. Lavpreet seldom participated in the farm agitation. On October 3, along with a few other youths of the village, Lavpreet went to the protest in Tikunia town but died after being mowed down by the vehicle of the minister’s son,” the village pradhan said.

A day after the Gandhi siblings met Lavpreet’s family, a team of doctors arrived and conducted a detailed medical check-up of his mother. “The doctors found all her vital health parameters normal. They were ready to take her to hospital if she wanted more medical care, but she refused to go. She is fine now, but a woman doctor is staying back to keep a continuous tab on her health,” the village pradhan said.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day directed the UP government to immediately ensure proper medical care for Lavpreet’s mother, who was said to be in a critical condition after her son’s death.