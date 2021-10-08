Dussehra in Bihar cut short by militant bullets in J&K

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A pall of gloom has descended over the house of 55-year-old Veeranjan Paswan at Saidpur in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district since Tuesday as the news of his death in a terror attack in Kashmir came as a lightning strike. Veeranjan Paswan was a golgappa seller and had been working in the Valley for the last two and half years along with a brother and a few other relatives.

“Only a day before he was killed, father told my mother that he had booked ticket for coming home to celebrate Dussehra,” said Vikram Kumar, the victim’s son. Rameshwar Paswan, a villager, termed Veeranjan an “honest man”. Veeranjan had married off his first daughter Kanchan Kumari by taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh, he said.

The relatives said the victim had moved to Srinagar with a hope to clear his outstanding debts. Weeping inconsolably, Putul Devi, Veeranjan’s wife, said: “Ham sab garib hai so koi nahi madad kar raha (We are so poor that nobody is coming forward to help)”. The couple has six children – four daughters and two sons. “My husband was the lone bread-earner of the family,” Putul Devi said.

Victim’s daughter Neha Kumari said the family has not just lost its bread earner but also all hopes for a better future. “Had we been born in a rich family of any neta, many would have come to help us. We are seeing no way to survive,” she said.

Birendra Paswan, brother of Veeranjan, and a golgappa seller in Kashmir, was the first to inform about the incident to Putul Devi. The victim’s last rites were performed in Srinagar in the presence of Birendra and a relative.

Meanwhile, Bhagalpur DIG Sujeet Kumar said the local SHO of Jagdishpur had gone to meet the family after information about Veeranjan’s death was received.

