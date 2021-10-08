STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HAL gives semi-cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO

Last year, HAL had delivered the biggest ever cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen tank (C32-LH2) which is 4m in diameter and 8m in length, much ahead of contractual schedule.

The semi-cryogenic propellant tank (SC120- LOX) | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday delivered its heaviest semi-cryogenic propellant tank (SC120- LOX) ever fabricated to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).  The semi cryo-liquid oxygen (LOX) tank --- the first developmental welded hardware --- is a part of the SC120 stage intended for payload enhancement by replacing the L110 stage in existing Mk-III launch vehicle.  

Last year, HAL had delivered the biggest ever cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen tank (C32-LH2) which is 4m in diameter and 8m in length, much ahead of contractual schedule. The propellant tank was handed over by MK Mishra, General Manager, Aerospace Division, HAL, to TKB Kumaresh Babu, General Manager (LHWC), Head of the resident team of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO, in the presence of P Srinivasa Rao, Group Director (SR)-LPSC, at a function held in HAL.

HAL has mastered the skills and technologies required for fabricating welded propellant tanks. Till date, its aerospace division has delivered 244 propellant tanks and 95 water tanks to ISRO for the space programmes of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs), Geo-stationary Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-II and GSLV Mk-III of diameter 2.1, 2.8 and 4m where the length of the tank varies from 2.5 to 8m.

As a strategic reliable partner, HAL has been associating with ISRO for India’s prestigious space programmes since the last five decades, and has delivered critical structures, tankages, satellite structures for PSLV, GSLV-MkII and GSLV-MkIII launch vehicles.  

Various new projects like PS2/GS2 integration, Semi-cryo structure fabrication and manufacturing of cryo and semi-cryo engines are being taken up at HAL, for which installation and commissioning of unique infrastructures are nearing completion.

