India, China troops face-off at Arunachal's Tawang; PLA men detained temporarily

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off at LAC near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week. The face-off lasted for a few hours. Indian Army troops reportedly detained a few PLA (People's Liberation Army) soldiers.

The minor face-off or "physical engagement" happened in the eastern sector of India-China boundary, ahead of 13th round of Corps-Commander level talks between the two countries in the second week of this month.

The patrol parties of both the countries reportedly came face-to-face which led to some "jostling" before they disengaged, sources said.

"The troops of the Indian Army and the PLA happened to meet at LAC last week where a physical engagement took place. No damages were reported on either side, a source said confirming the incident.

Official sources claimed that there was "no damage" to Indian defences and infrastructure, even as reports suggested that government officials underplayed the incident. A similar incident has taken place in Tawang sector in 2016 as well.

The situation was finally resolved according to the established protocol as agreed by both sides.

The face-off comes weeks after the incident at Barahoti in Uttarakhand in August when PLA troops crossed over to LAC on the Indian side on horses and remained there for a few hours before leaving.

The New Indian Express had earlier reported that there has been a continuing standoff in Eastern Ladakh where around 60000 troops are deployed along the LAC. Stand-offs at Hot Spring, Despang and Demochok still persist. Disengagement of troops along with their tanks, artillery and heavy vehicles has taken place from Galwan, Gogra and North and South banks of Pangong tso.

Last year, a physical scuffle took place Naku La pass area in the Sikkim and Kalapani area which were resolved through dialogue between the local commanders of the two sides.

“The India and China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a differing perception of the LAC. Both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception,” the source quoted above said.

The length of LAC is 3488 kms, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is divided into three sectors of Eastern, Central and Western Sector. China has been claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its territory. It has been staking claims on some other areas which India has maintained to be its land.