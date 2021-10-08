Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sidhu sits on 'maun vrat' at late journalist's house

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Navjot Singh Siddhu, who, on Friday visited Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the Sunday incident, sat on a maun vrat (fasting for silence) at the residence of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap who was killed in the violence.

Sidhu, who paid a visit to the late journalist's house in Nighasan Tehsil in the district, said the silent agitation would continue till the accused in the case were arrested.

ALSO READ | My comparison of Lakhimpur violence to Jallianwala Bagh led to I-T raids on Ajit Pawar's kin: NCP chief

Sidhu has proceeded with a huge contingent of Congress workers to Lakhimpur but was taken into custody at Saharanpur border on Thursday. He was accompanied with the ministers of Punjab government and Congress MLAs. However, on Friday, he was allowed to go to the trouble-torn district.

It may be recalled that eight persons including four farmers and Kashyap, were killed during the clashes that took place following a protest by the farmers against the visit of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday.

ALSO READ | SC exploring 'alternative' investigation in Lakhimpur case is vote of no confidence in UP govt: Ashwani Kumar

Meanwhile, as the demand for the arrest of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been growing, the Supreme Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the case and asked them to apprise the top court of an alternative agency that could conduct the probe.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana also asked the UP government to direct its state police chief to ensure that the evidence in the case was not destroyed till the time another agency takes over.

