Man arrested for raping teenage girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Published: 08th October 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl here in a village under Budhana area here, police said on Friday.

Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar said a case was registered against Gulab Singh on Thursday and he has been arrested.

A medical examination confirmed rape.

The girl was produced before a magistrate and gave her statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

In their complaint, the girl's family alleged that Singh had promised he would marry the girl and established physical relations with her.

He later refused to marry her and allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

