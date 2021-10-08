NGT can suo motu clear environmental issues, rules Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major verdict, the Supreme Court said that National Green Tribunal (NGT) can take suo motu cognisance based on letter petitions and media reports under NGT Act 2010 and can also initiate proceedings on issues pertaining to environmental significance.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar delivered the judgment on a batch of petitions seeking direction on the suo motu jurisdiction of NGT. “NGT is the institutionalisation of the developments made by this Court in the field of environment law. These progressive steps have allowed it to inherit a very broad conception of environmental concerns. Its functions therefore, must not be viewed in a cribbed manner, which detracts from the progress already made in the Indian environmental jurisprudence,” the judgement stated.

It further stated that, “The NGT Act, when read as a whole, gives much leeway to the NGT to go beyond a mere adjudicatory role. The Parliament’s intention is clearly discernible to create a multifunctional body, with the capacity to provide redressal for environmental exigencies. Accordingly, the principles of environmental justice and environmental equity must be explicitly acknowledged as pivotal threads of the NGT’s fabric.”

