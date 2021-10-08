STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida

Japan's parliament had elected Fumio Kishida as prime minister ealier this week.

Published: 08th October 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the newly elected prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Japan's parliament had elected Kishida as prime minister on Monday.

In a tweet Modi said, "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

