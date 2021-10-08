Railways recreates 1988's iconic song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has recreated the iconic song--Mile Sur Mera Tumahara-- released in 1988 to promote national integration, which was composed by renowned vocalist Bhimsen Joshi. The fresh version of the video-song has been shot at picturesque locations and railway premises across the country in which employees including senior officials are featured in it and also sang the song.

The song is part Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; initiatives of the ministry of railways being undertaken to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and also to showcase Indian Railways’ achievements, developments and integration on pan India basis.

Darshana Jardosh, minister of state for railways and textiles dedicated new version of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ song to the Nation on Fridat.

Tilted ‘Ek Sur’ or ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ was telecast for the first time on Independence Day 1988 the speech of the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Noted advertising veteran Piyush Pandey penned the lyrics. Original song has been retained but the music has been recreated in the new version. This song has been sung in 13 different languages to provide feeling of camaraderie throughout all zonal railways.

Speaking at the launch of the song, Jardosh said, “As a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this song represents Unity in Diversity. The new version of the song would not only motivate the Railway employees but also the entire Nation. It will also inspire future generations.”

The video-song also features renowned railway sportspersons, Tokyo Olympic medalists, senior railway officers like chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board Suneet Sharma including the union minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and state ministers-- Raosaheb Dadarao Danve and Jardosh.

Several actors, sportsperson, poets and musicians such as Bhimsen Joshi, M Balamuralikrishna, Lata Mangeshkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Suchitra Mitra, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Arun Lal, Ramanathan Krishnan, Narendra Hirwani, and Mrinal Sen were part of the original video.