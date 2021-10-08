STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur Diary

Senior IPS officer Dipanshu Kaabra took charge as commissioner-cum-director of public relations and chief executive officer (Samvad) at new capital city Nava Raipur on Thursday.

Published: 08th October 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

New PR commissioner takes charge
Senior IPS officer Dipanshu Kaabra took charge as commissioner-cum-director of public relations and chief executive officer (Samvad) at new capital city Nava Raipur on Thursday. A proponent of ‘self-regulated media’, the new commissioner said that while the freedom of media was essential for proper functioning of democracy and keeping citizens well informed, there were concerns over misinformation, data manipulation and fake news. “There should be free flow of ideas amid independent and pluralistic media,” he told his team while affirming that journalism is one of the most exciting professions.

State power company to recruit 3,000 personnel
With the Covid-19 pandemic leaving little scope for employment opportunities, placements and wage rise, some good news has emerged in the government sector on recruitment front. The Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company is going to recruit 3,000 personnel for electricity lineman (assistant grade) post. After the formation of Chhattisgarh state this is the first time that a recruitment drive has been initiated in such a large scale. This will offer job opportunities to local youths for a regular government job. The power company’s chairman Ankit Anand said the recruitment would be carried out locally for the regions of Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Ambikapur and Rajnandgaon. The company is likely to offer more employment in other fields.

Victory Flame to reach state in December
The nation has kick-started ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, marking 50 years of India’s successful efforts in the Bangladesh liberation war. The victory flames ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ lit from the eternal flame at National War Memorial in December last year will be in Chhattisgarh from December 12-19, as part of memorial events being held to honour the war veterans. Fifty years ago, in December 1971, the India had brought Pakistan to its knees, taken 93,000 Pakistanis as prisoners and given 75 million people of Bangladesh their independence. 

Documentary ‘Lal Johaar’ on Shankar Niyogi
Nearly three decades after his death, a documentary based on the prominent trade union leader Shankar Guha Niyogi, a native of Rajhara (Chhattisgarh), has vividly revived his struggles. Niyogi, who had expressed fear for his life, was shot dead in 1991. Director Rajkumar Soni said his film is a tribute to the legendary leader who never bowed before injustice. The founder of Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha, Niyogi stood for the rights of workers, never compromised with principles, cherished Gandhian philosophy, faced state’s repression, imprisoned and was killed at his Bhilai office at the age of 48, Soni added. His struggles reflected the future of humanity, he added.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp