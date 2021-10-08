STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC criticizes Yogi govt's probe in Lakhimpur violence case, asks why accused not arrested yet

During the suo-motu hearing on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Supreme Court said 'it is a brutal murder of eight persons and the law must take its course against all accused.'

Published: 08th October 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 02:21 PM

Farmers mourn the death of fellow farmers killed Sunday after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Farmers mourn the death of fellow farmers killed Sunday after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Unsatisfied over the handling of the Lakhimpur violence case, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government why the accused, Ashish Mishra, wasn't arrested despite an FIR filed against him.

During the suo-motu hearing on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Supreme Court said "it is a brutal murder of eight persons and the law must take its course against all accused."

​The apex court also urged the state government to "take necessary steps due to the sensitivity of the issue."

​VIEW GALLERY | 'Fascism', 'Jallianwala Bagh', 'Hitler': Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing leads to strong reactions by Opposition leaders

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The car, later identified, belonged to Ajay Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court noted that senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, has assured it that the highest police officer in the State will be informed to preserve the evidence in the case.

​(Inputs from ANI)

