SC directs Delhi governement to come up with plan to help disadvantaged children with online classes

The Court said that the Centre and Delhi should work together to find out a solution to ensure that education is not denied due to lack of resources.

Published: 08th October 2021 01:31 PM

Online class

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi government to come out with a plan to help children of Economically Backward Class (EWS) category and disadvantaged groups during the COVID-19 pandemic for their online classes.

The Supreme Court said it is necessary for the Delhi government to come with a plan to uphold the objective of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and the Centre to also coordinate with the state government and share concurrent responsibilities for the purposes of funding for resources.

The apex court said the digital divide produced stark consequences as schools adapted to the digital medium during the pandemic and the Right to Education was virtually denied to children belonging to EWS children as they could not afford computers and internet access for online classes. 

