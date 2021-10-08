STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shipping Minister Sonowal launches 'MyPortApp' for digital monitoring of port operations

Union Minister Sonowal also inaugurated a 1 Mega Watt solar plant in Haldia port to produce renewable energy for port operations.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched a port mobile application called 'MyPortApp' in Kolkata on Friday. The App is aimed at promoting transparency and easy access to port-related information.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and waterways in a Statement said, targeted towards Port users for availing various Port services, the app includes all port details digitally and monitors operations virtually.

"The app also has various information like vessel berthing, rake & indent, rake receipt, container status, tariff, bills, Port holidays, etc., and can be accessed anywhere 24x7 and reach out directly to the port," Ministry said in the statement.

Union Minister Sonowal also inaugurated a 1 Mega Watt solar plant in Haldia port to produce renewable energy for port operations. With guaranteed power generation of 14 lakh KWH per year, the project will lead to self utilization and will reduce its carbon footprint to fulfil the commitment towards the National Solar Mission.

This will also result in the reduction of the unit rate of electricity generated and help cost savings of Rs 70 lakh per year, said the statement.

The Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has also undertaken augmentation and development of GC Berth road to improve port operations. With a cost of Rs 29 crore, the project aims to establish connectivity for traffic movement on the western side of the dock. This will also lead to evacuation efficiency due to widening of the road and reduction in accidents due to unidirectional flow of traffic, according to the statement.

Notably, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on a 2-day visit to West Bengal where he inaugurated, launched, and dedicated to the nation several projects worth Rs 352 crore. 

