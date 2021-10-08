STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets family of farmer killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Earlier in the day also, Yadav demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Published: 08th October 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met the family of Daljit Singh, a farmer who was killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in Bahraich.

"Till the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Affairs is not done, justice will not be given to these victims' families," Yadav said.

Earlier in the day also, Yadav demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and expressed hope that the families of those who died in the violence get justice soon.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the incident, now there is hope that the affected families will get justice. MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni should resign."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

